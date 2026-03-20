Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Tasks Muslims On Renewed Patriotism

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President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan.

He called for renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.

Tinubu’s felicitation message was conveyed in a statement by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja.

According to Onanuga, the president enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasised piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.

“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” Tinubu said.

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He further urged all Muslim faithful to extend a hand of kindness to the needy of all faiths, to further show unity and camaraderie. He also tasked Muslim leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity to prevail in the country.

Recall that the Muslims started their fasting period on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 coincidentally with the Christian faithful who also marked the Ash Wednesday and the beginning of their Lenten period.

The Muslims’ fasting period, which was officially announced by Saudi Arabia as the start of Ramadan 1447, was supposed to last 29 and 30 days according to Muslim calendar.

Saudi Arabian authorities had on Wednesday, announced that the celebration of Eid el-Fitr will take place on Friday March 20, confirming that the Shawwal crescent was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom.

“The crescent moon has NOT been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, #EidAlFitr will be celebrated on Friday, 20th March 2026,” they said in a statement.