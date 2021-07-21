Eid-el-Kabir: Do Not Share Mats, Kettles During Prayers, NCDC Tells Nigerians

As Nigerians join other nations of the world to celebrate the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has called for the need to ensure total adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

The Agency, in a public health advisory published on its website, cautioned all Muslims faithful, to avoid sharing items such as prayer mats and kettles, as well as avoid direct contact with people such as hugging and handshaking during the celebration.

It noted that despite the efforts made towards curtailing the spread of the virus, there has been increased transmission of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus type 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19, in Nigeria and across the world.

“In addition to this, the Delta variant which is more transmissible than other known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern has been detected in Nigeria. This calls for increased adherence to public health and social measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is more likely to spread when people gather and do not adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures,” it stated.

The Agency called on Nigerians to limit all non-essential domestic and international travel, wear face masks and maintain physical distance during the celebration.

It further urged individuals that feel unwell to stay at home and reach out to state helpline for information on how to access testing.

“Do not mingle with others if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or sudden loss of sense of taste or smell.

“Vulnerable groups, i.e. people 60 years and above and/or people with pre-existing medical conditions, should avoid non-essential outings and visitors. Where possible, a friend or family member should safely deliver food or any needed supplies,” it stated.

The advisory noted that while the COVID-19 vaccine confers some protection against the disease, it is important for vaccinated people to continue practicing these public health and social measures, to protect themselves and others.