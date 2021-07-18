Eid-el-Kabir: Move Eid Prayers To Neighbourhood Mosques, FG Tells Nigerians

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country, the Federal government through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has urged Muslim leaders to decentralise Eid-el-Kabir prayers to neighbourhood mosques.

This follows the declaration of Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21 as public holidays to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Nigeria.

The Committee made this call in a statement titled: COVID-19 third wave: PSC puts six states and FCT on red alert, issued on Sunday.

The Chairman of the committee, Boss Mustapha, urged all State Governments and Religious Leaders to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

According to the statement, “The PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. It, however, urges all State Governments and Religious Leaders to be mindful of the potential for a wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

“The PSC therefore recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration: Decentralisation of Eid Prayer to neighbourhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor); and observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings.”

He explained that these steps are critical as the country continue to record increasing cases of the coronavirus.

He also disclosed that efforts were ongoing to strengthen surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE) and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.

“The PSC shall continue to minimise the risk of importation of variants of concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travellers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa,” it added.