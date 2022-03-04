Eight States With Measles Outbreak In 2022.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has announced the outbreak of measles in eight states of the federation.

In the agency’s latest report, it stated that the new cases were recorded in jigawa, Anambra, Katsina, Rivers, Enugu, Delta, Osun and Sokoto.

So far the country has recorded 254 confirmed cases, 908 suspected cases in 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory with no death

The centre also stated that 58.7 per cent of the confirmed cases had not been vaccinated.

So far this year, a total of 908 suspected cases have been reported in 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Data as at January 31st 2022 shows that 13 LGAs across the 8 states recorded an outbreak of measles (Jigawa – 3; Katsina – 3; Rivers – 2; Enugu – 1; Anambra – 1; Delta – 1; Osun – 1 Sokoto

– 1;)

“There is an ongoing outbreak of suspected measles cases in Zamfara, but this is awaiting confirmation due to the stock out of measles testing in reagents in the country.

“Borno, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara and Anambra accounted for 55.2 per cent of the 908 suspected cases reported so far. Up to 58.7 per cent of the confirmed cases have not received a dose of measles vaccine,” the report stated.

The centre also noted that 54.4 per cent were not vaccinated in Borno; 50 per cent in Akwa Ibom; 66.7 per cent in Delta; 50 per cent in Ekiti; 25 per cent in Lagos; 83.3 per cent in Osun; 8.3 per cent in Oyo; and 50 per cent in Rivers.