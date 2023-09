127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A ghastly motor accident on Wednesday claimed the lives of 18 passengers in Owerri Imo state.

According to eyewitness reports the 18 seater bus was traveling from Aba to Owerri when the accident happened.

Currently a team of police, FRSC officials has arrived the scene to assist in clearing the highway.

It is unclear what actually caused the accident as at the time of filing this report.