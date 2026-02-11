Eighty Escape Death As Arik Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Benin

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than 80 passengers and crew members narrowly escaped death on Wednesday when an Arik Air Boeing 737-700 operating a Lagos–Port Harcourt service was forced to make an emergency diversion to Benin Airport following an engine incident mid-air.

The aircraft, registered 5N-MJF, was operating flight W3 740 from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, when the crew detected a loud bang from the left engine while descending into Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by the airline’s spokesperson, Adebanjo Ola, the crew immediately initiated precautionary safety procedures and diverted the aircraft to Benin, the nearest suitable airport.

“The aircraft was on its descent to Port Harcourt when the operating crew heard a loud bang on the left engine. As a precautionary measure, the crew made a safe diversion to Benin,” Ola stated.

The aircraft landed safely at the Benin Airport, where all 80 passengers on board were evacuated without injury. The airline confirmed that arrangements were made to transport the affected passengers to Port Harcourt to complete their journey.

Advertisement

“There were no injuries to passengers and crew as all 80 passengers on board were safely disembarked. Arrangements have been made to transport the affected passengers to their final destination,” the statement added.

Arik Air apologised for the disruption caused by the incident and reiterated its commitment to passenger safety.

“We sincerely apologise to the affected Port Harcourt passengers whose journey has been disrupted. The safety and well-being of passengers is always our priority at Arik Air,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confirmed the occurrence, describing it as an in-flight engine anomaly that resulted in significant damage to the affected engine.

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the NSIB, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, abnormal indications were observed on one of the engines during the flight, prompting the crew to shut it down in line with established safety protocols and divert to Benin.

“In accordance with established safety procedures, the flight crew conducted a precautionary engine shutdown and diverted to the nearest suitable airport, Benin. The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. No injuries have been reported,” she said.

The bureau disclosed that preliminary observations at the diversion airport revealed significant damage to the affected engine based on an initial visual assessment.

It added that a preliminary assessment team had been deployed to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover data from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

“A preliminary assessment team is en route to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information,” the bureau stated.

The NSIB said it had commenced a full-scale investigation in line with its statutory mandate and the provisions of ICAO Annex 13. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, while a final report will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.