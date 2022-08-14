Ejimakor Demands Reversal Of IPOB As Terrorist Group

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday, demanded the reversal of the designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra as a terrorist group.

The group was declared a terrorist group by the federal government in 2018.

Justice Abdul Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja, declined the reversal in a suit by one of Kanu’s counsel, Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

Kafarati ruled that the basic instrument in the particular ex-parte motion for designating IPOB as a terrorist organization was the approval of the Nigerian president.

According to Ejimakor, “When you declared a group that represents millions a terrorist group and every nation in the world disagreed with you, REVERSE it.

“When you renditioned and detained a man just because he’s gutsy, and Abia High Court and United Nations disagreed with you, RELEASE him. Yes! #FreeMNK, now!”

Ejimakor told our correspondent in an exclusive interview that it was regrettable that the federal government has not complied with the ruling of the Umuahia High Court which ruled in favour of Mazi Kanu. The ruling was sequel to a suit he filed in the court.

He said, “It is manifest injustice for the Abuja court to have ignored the Umuahia judgment and still hold that Kanu jumped bail.

“It means that the Nigerian government, which forced Kanu out of Nigeria, is judicially allowed to benefit from its own wrong of compelling him to flee from Nigeria. This cannot happen elsewhere except in Nigeria.”

The Umuahia court, in the ruling against the FG, stated that Kanu’s rights were violated by Nigerian government when the military invaded his country home while he was on bail, and awarded N1bn damages in his favour.