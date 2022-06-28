Ejimakor, Others React As Justice Nyako Denies Bail To Nnamdi Kanu

Reactions trail the denial of bail to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by an FCT High Court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako.

Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is being tried over alleged running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail.

In his reaction, Kanu’s special counsel, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, expressed sadness over the refusal to grant his client bail.

Ejimakor tweeted, “Sadly, the judge has denied bail to #MNK on grounds that ‘for 4 years, nothing was filed’ in her court to explain why Onyendu did not attend his trial. She said she is open to considering a new application for bail, and she granted a stay of the criminal proceedings.”

One Agba Kamni via his Twitter handle @agbakamni called for ban on political activities in the South East.

According to him, “At this juncture, I call on IPOB central command to ban any political parties in BIAFRA REPUBLIC from any kind of campaign whatsoever in BIAFRA soil.”

A business man, Moses Okorocha, described Kanu’s trail as ‘political trial’.

He said, “It is a political trial. Buhari said it well when he told British prime minister that Kanu will not be granted bail.

“How can Buhari say that if he does not influence the judge’s decisions? In a democracy?”

A student, Charles Ogbodo, said, “The plan is to make South East prone to criminal activities. Those behind the scene know that with Kanu in their custody, crimes will escalate and business activities will remain grounded in the South East.”

He called on South-East leaders to close ranks and ‘find their levels in Nigeria’.