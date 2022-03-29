Ejimakor Petitions Human Rights Commission To Probe Nnamdi Kanu’s Torture

The special counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, Tuesday, petitioned the National Human Rights Commission to investigate alleged torture of his client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by agents of the federal government.

Ejimakor, in the petition addressed to the executive secretary of the commission, Anthony O. Ojukwu, SAN, drew the attention of the commission to the refusal of the agents of the federal government to allow Mazi Kanu to have access to an independent physician of his choice to examine his health status while in detention.

According to him, “Since his confinement, our client has repeatedly requested independent medical examination by a physician of his own choice but the requests were denied.

“Section 7 of the Torture Act provides that, ‘A person arrested, detained or under custodial investigation shall have the right to be informed of his right to demand a physical and psychological examination by an independent and competent doctor of his own choice after interrogation, which shall be conducted outside the influence of the police or security forces’.”

He therefore prayed the commission to initiate investigations into the ordeals of his client in the hands of Nigeria’s security agencies.

He stated that, “For your ease of reference, Section 5 of the National Human Rights Commission Act provides, in pertinent part that: ‘The commission shall (a) deal with all matters relating to the protection of human rights as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and other International Treaties on human rights to which Nigeria is a signatory;

“‘Monnitor and investigate all alleged cases of human rights violation in Nigeria and make appropriate recommendations to the president for the prosecution and such other actions as it may deem expedient in each circumstance

“‘Assist victims of human rights violation and seek appropriate redress and remedies on their behalf.”

He further prayed the commission to ‘recommend to the federal government that it is a violation of the law and therefore of the rights of our client for him to be subjected to any more charges beyond the four-count charges facing our cient as of the date of his said “interception and extradition”.’

Others are, “That the commission recommend to the federal government, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the attorney-general of the federation to take prompt steps to implement the Provisional Measures requested by the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights; and that the failure to implement said provisional measures is a violation of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, which Nigeria ratified and even domesticated.

“That the commission recommend to the federal government to take prompt measures to initiate the prosecution of all persons who were complicit in the torture of our client, in line with the provisions of the Anti-Torture Act 2017 and other pertinent laws.”

The petition recalled how Nnamdi Kanu was invaded in his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North LGA, Abia State, by the military in September 2017, as well as how he was arraigned without counsel on the four-count charges standing against him as at then.

According to Ejimakor, the charges were amended to 15-counts, including 14-counts that bordered on terrorism and ‘are thus totally unrelated to any of the former four-counts for which the Nigerian government claims that our client was “intercepted and extradited”.’

He said such was a clear contravention of ‘our client’s rights under Section 15 of Nigeria’s Extradition Act’.

The petition also contains how Mazi Kanu was arrested, tortured and extradited to Nigeria from Kenya in violation of his human rights, having entered Kenya as a British citizen.