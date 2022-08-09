Ejimakor Says Nnamdi Kanu, Like Mandela, Remains Strong In Detention

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Barr Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Tuesday, said his client ‘remains upbeat and strong against all odds’.

Barr Ejimakor stated this after visiting Kanu at the custody of the Department of State Services in Abuja.

Ejimakor stated via his verified Twitter handle that, “A few minutes ago, I ended a visitation with Onyendu #MNK. He remains upbeat & strong against all odds. Like Nelson Mandela & other greats before him, he has shown mettle & strength of character. He asks that all faithfuls be guided by mutual respect for one another & loyalty.”

Kanu is the founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra. He was arrested and brought into Nigeria from Kenya last year in an operation carried out by the combined forces of Kenya and Nigeria.

Lawyers argue that the manner he was forcelly brought into Nigeria to face trial is a violation of international laws, having travelled to Kenya as a British citizen.

Kanu is being detained for allegedly running a proscribed group, treason and jumping bail in 2017.

However, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention recently directed that he be released with immediate effect.

The group claimed that Kanu committed no offence by calling for a referendum to determine the excision of Biafra in Nigeria’s super-structure.

An Umuahia High Court earlier this year ruled that Kanu did not jump bail in 2017. The suit was filed by Barr Ejimakor. The court also awarded damages against the federal government.