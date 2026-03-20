Ekeoha Plaza: Original Traders To Get First Allocation, Says Abia Govt

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The Abia State government has reassured traders that it will reallocate the remodeled Ekeoha Shopping plaza to its original shop owners before considering other persons.

The Commissioner for Trade and Commerce Mrs Obiukwu who was speaking after a joint inspection of progress of work at market with the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry Chief Nwaka Inem also expressed hope that the ongoing remodeling project of the first phase of the Shopping plaza would be concluded in a few weeks time to enable traders move into their shops before the end of April this year.

“So our intention is to let our traders know that His Excellency,Dr Alex Otti means well for them and that is why he has sent us to come and inspect the extent you people have gone in fulfilling the terms of the agreement.

” And from what we have seen, we are going to report back to him that this place, at least the first two blocks, are ready for allocation if you complete those little things that remain.

“So by the end of April, we will start allocating the shops back to their original owners because they are the people to take the first decision.The Commissioner stated.

She urged leadership of the market to mobilize traders to take the ongoing voters registration exercise seriously and ensure that 99% of traders in Ekeoha shopping center get their PVCs in readiness to support the second term ambition of Governor Alex Otti.

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Also Speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade, Commerce and Industry Chief Nwaka Inem noted that the state government is more practical and intentional in its plans to modernize all markets in the state with minimal inconveniences on the traders.

He said that the visit was to prove to the traders that the administration of Governor Alex Otti means well for them and that no original trader would be displaced in keeping with the promises made during the demolition of the first phase of the market, assuring that the traders will soon start trading in their shops as soon as possible.

“Today we were more practical and intentional with our plans. Our plans are to modernize the whole market environment.

“We were very intentional while signing the concession to the developers that there must be a time limit so that the people you displace here don’t have to stay there for a very long time.

“So our visit today is to prove to them that what we promised we weren’t playing, that the market will be redeveloped and the environment will be improved and the original traders will return. Of course, we’ll increase the quantity.

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Chief Inem while noting that the government will keep monitoring the developer to ensure that he abides by the tripartite agreement reached earlier, explaining that what is on ground is in line with the government’s plan for the market.

“I think, but what we are seeing here is something that is in line with what we planned and envisaged.Chief Inem remarked.

Speaking while conducting the government team round the market, the project manager of Rhino Homes Arch. Gbenga Bamgboye noted that the first phase of the project which is 984 shops is about 97% completed, adding that in a few weeks time all the projected facilities including a 20-tonne lift, Internet facilities would be ready for use.

“From what you could see on the ground, we’re already on two blocks. We’re already about 97% fully completed, while on the other one, we can say presently, we’re at 90% completed. That’s to the third block.

He said that all the remodeling work has provision for state of the art facilities while the roof is steel which makes it difficult for fire outbreak while arrangements are being made for the planting of hose rail in case of fire outbreak.

“Our projection is that we’ll have a period of about the next eight weeks to bring the three blocks into full completion, while the other two blocks that were almost completed in two, three weeks, like we have mentioned, can fully be ready with all the various facilities that have already been projected for.

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“We are making an arrangement for an indirect firefighting level, and also the hose rail to be planted in all the various places connected to a source of water, so that in case there are any issues, it can be fought directly from either one individual shop or the point of where it originated from” Arch. Bamgboye stated.

Baring their minds, some traders in the market including Blessing Ude, Mr Morgan and Mr Jude Osuagwu expressed satisfaction with the new look of the market and thanked Governor Alex Otti for making their dreams for a better trading environment a reality.