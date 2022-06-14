Ekiti 2022: 87 Election Observers, 483 Journalists, 12 INEC Commissioners To Monitor Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that at least 87 election observers, 483 journalists, and 12 election commissioners would be deployed to monitor Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Yakubu said INEC will ensure that the election is transparent and credible while expressing confidence that the country’s security agencies will guarantee peaceful conduct of the election.

“For a more effective supervision of the process, we have deployed four National Commissioners, eight Resident Electoral Commissioners and many senior officials to support our State office here in Ekiti State to deliver credible elections.

“As a testimony to the intense national and international interest in the 2022 Ekiti State Governorship Election, 87 observer groups (79 domestic and 8 international) have been accredited to observe the election. Similarly, 483 journalists representing 91 media organisation were accredited to cover the election as at yesterday afternoon,” Yakubu said, adding that INEC had accredited polling agents nominated by political parties for all the 2,445 polling units, 177 Ward collation centres, 16 Local Government Area collation centres and the State Collation Centre where the final declaration of result will be made.

The INEC chairman also stated that the commission will monitor the election from its Abuja and invite accredited observers and journalists to provide live reports from the field.

“At the same time, citizens can contact us on our various platforms such as the toll-free INEC Citizens Contact Centre (ICCC) telephone line in addition to our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts,” he said.

Yakubu added, “For us in INEC, let me reassure political parties, candidates and the electorate that the choice of who becomes the next Governor of Ekiti State is entirely in the hands of voters. INEC will not take any action to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. Our focus is on the processes and procedures as provided by law.”

He said INEC had printed and delivered the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for all valid registrants in the state and that collection was ongoing.

“I am happy to note that many citizens have already collected their cards. Of the 988,923 registered voters in Ekiti State, 749,065 (or 76%) have collected their cards as at yesterday Monday 13th June 2022. “However, in the last few days, the Commission has received several inquiries from citizens who are yet to collect their PVCs and are demanding to know when the collection of cards will be suspended before the election. In response to these enquiries, I wish to announce that the collection of PVCs will continue in all our 16 Local Government Area Offices until Thursday16th June 2022 to allow us one day (i.e. Friday 17th June 2022) for movement to the Registration Area Centres. I appeal to all registered voters that are yet to collect the PVCs to seize the opportunity to do so.

“To underscore our commitment to an inclusive, credible and transparent electoral process, the Commission is deploying a number of assistive devices for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to have a more pleasant voting experience on Election Day. Magnifying glasses, Braille Ballot Guide and Posters for voters with hearing conditions will be deployed at polling unit level in areas of need based on data collected in collaboration with the PwD community. Similarly, our revised Regulations and Guidelines provide for priority to be accorded at polling units to PwDs without waiting in long queues during voting as is the case with elderly people, pregnant women and nursing mothers,” he said.

Besides the deployment of technology to strengthen the electoral process, Yakubu said INEC had also “changed the configuration of our polling units to bring the ballot boxes closer to the voting cubicles and also banned the use of mobile phones and photographic devices by voters” to help curb vote buying at the polls.

“We have also intensified our collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to deal with both the buyers and the takers under the law. I urge all stakeholders to join the Commission in tackling the menace,” said the INEC chairman.

The meeting had in attendance the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, among other stakeholders.