Ekiti Gov Poll: APC Candidate Oyebanji Expresses Satisfaction With Exercise

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress governorship in Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed satisfaction with turnout and security arrangements for the ongoing election.

He said he had not heard any case of apathy in all the 177 wards in the state while hailing the electorate for trooping out to exercise their rights.

The APC candidate said this in an interview with journalists shortly after he voted at his Okelele Ward 06 Unit 003, Ikogosi Ekiti, in the Ekiti West Local Government Area.

He also praised Independent National Electoral Commission, saying the process was an improvement over the previous.

He said the introduction of

Bimodal Voter Accreditation System was a good innovation, which he said had made the process faster and credible.

He said, “This is an improvement. I am happy that there was no case of apathy. The security build up has also been impressive, so the process has been good and fine.”