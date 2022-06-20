Ekiti Governor-Elect Meets Buhari, Says No Vote Buying In State

The Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday met president Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

Oyebanji was meeting the meeting two days after being declared the winner of the Saturday’s governorship election.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated the candidates of the Social Democratic Party and People’s Democratic Party to second and third spots respectively.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the president, the governor-elect denied there was vote buying in the election.

He said as far as he knew, “The APC was not involved in vote-buying” in the governorship election.

But there were reports of videos showing voters stating and showing they collected N5000 each among other sums to vote in the election.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, alongside the police, arrested dozens of people giving money to voters during the Saturday election.

There were allegations of widespread vote-buying during the election.

Oyebanji however said his party did not buy votes.