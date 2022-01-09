Ekiti Guber: Ex-Political Rivals Fayose, Olujimi Meet Again To Plot APC’s Removal From Gov’t House

Former political rivals, Ayodele Fayose and Senator Abiodun Olujimi met on Sunday and strengthened their resolve to work together to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the ruling party in the state.

For the second time in seven days, the duo and their followers met in Lagos State to strategize on how to ensure that whoever becomes PDP’s governorship candidate emerges victorious in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in the state.

The two contending groups in the Ekiti PDP, the Osoko Political Assembly (OPA) led by former governor Fayose and the Repositioning Group led by Senator Olujimi, issued a joint statement at the end of the meeting reaffirming their readiness to work for the party at the polls.

“The two groups once again want to reassure the entire PDP members in Ekiti State in particular, that the ongoing talks and reconciliation will lead us all to the desired victory.

“The groups admonished all stakeholders to embrace peace before, during and after the primaries.

“While thanking our national chairman and the entire National Working Committee (NWC) members for their immense support so far, we want to assure the leaders that we are committed to the understanding we had with the party,” read the statement.

The meeting had in attendance Senator Duro Faseyi, Otunba Yinka Akerele and Hon Deji Ogunsakin, amongst others.

At their initial meeting where Fayose and Olujimi settled their rift, the groups were said to have agreed not to support the governorship ambition of Segun Oni, a former governor of the state who returned to the party from the APC in early 2020.

They believe that Oni is undeserving of PDP’s governorship ticket because he was not among those that stood with the party during its challenges in the state.