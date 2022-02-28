Ekiti Monarch Shot As Suspected Kidnappers Attack Convoy

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

The Attah of Aiyede Kingdom in Ekiti State, Oba Abdul Mumini, has escaped an attempt to kidnap him in the state at the weekend. 

Oba Mumini was reportedly attacked by suspected kidnappers at about 9:30 pm on Sunday on his way from Ijero Ekiti.

Speaking on the incident on Monday, the monarch said the withdrawal of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives attached to him may have encouraged the attack. 

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Ekiti 2022: INEC Calls For Public Scrutiny Of Candidates’ Particulars

According to a statement signed by the monarch’s publicity consultant, Bashir Adefaka, the assailants accosted him at a spot between Isan and Iludun, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

Adefaka wrote, “Kabiyesi, whose security guards provided by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were withdrawn recently for no given reason, was returning Ijero Ekiti when he got accosted by the criminal elements, on a spot at between Isan and Iludun, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

“The gunmen opened fire on the SUV car during which one of the bullets that penetrated from the owner side of the vehicle hit the Kabiyesi on his left leg. He was rushed to a specialist hospital in Oye, Oye Ekiti Local Government and is now responding to treatment.

“Good news, apart from his life being saved, is also that no other member of his entourage got hurt”.

You might also like

Court Discharges, Acquits 51-Year-Old Man Serving Jail Term In Ekiti

Teenager Among Turkey ‘Thieves’ Remanded In Ekiti Prison

‘I Caught Her Committing Adultery’ – Man Tells Court As 15-Year-Old Marriage…

Court Fixes Oct 6 To Decide Fate Of Unmarried Policewoman Sacked For Getting Pregnant

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.