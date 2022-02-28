Ekiti Monarch Shot As Suspected Kidnappers Attack Convoy

The Attah of Aiyede Kingdom in Ekiti State, Oba Abdul Mumini, has escaped an attempt to kidnap him in the state at the weekend.

Oba Mumini was reportedly attacked by suspected kidnappers at about 9:30 pm on Sunday on his way from Ijero Ekiti.

Speaking on the incident on Monday, the monarch said the withdrawal of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives attached to him may have encouraged the attack.

According to a statement signed by the monarch’s publicity consultant, Bashir Adefaka, the assailants accosted him at a spot between Isan and Iludun, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

Adefaka wrote, “Kabiyesi, whose security guards provided by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were withdrawn recently for no given reason, was returning Ijero Ekiti when he got accosted by the criminal elements, on a spot at between Isan and Iludun, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

“The gunmen opened fire on the SUV car during which one of the bullets that penetrated from the owner side of the vehicle hit the Kabiyesi on his left leg. He was rushed to a specialist hospital in Oye, Oye Ekiti Local Government and is now responding to treatment.

“Good news, apart from his life being saved, is also that no other member of his entourage got hurt”.