Ekiti Poll: APC Picks Woman Leader As Deputy Governorship Candidate

The All Progressive Congress in Ekiti State, has nominated the Woman Leader of the party, Chief Monisade Afuye, as the running mate to Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, the party’s flag bearer in the June 18 governorship poll.

The chairman of the APC in the state, Paul Omotoso, announced this on Monday in a statement issued by the party’s Public Relation Officer, Mr Segun Dipe.

He said Afuye was nominated by the party after an extensive consultation with stakeholders.

Omotoso said Afuye’s name had been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission in compliance with the electoral guidelines. He added that necessary formalities had also been concluded.

The statement reads, “The Ekiti State All Progressives Congress is announcing the nomination of Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christianah Afuye as the party’s Deputy Governorship Candidate for the June 18, 2022, gubernatorial election in the state.

“This development has been formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in keeping with extant electoral guidelines, and necessary formalities concluded.

“Afuye’s emergence is the outcome of extensive consultations with critical stakeholders across the State and has been welcomed enthusiastically, not only by party members, but also youth and women organisations, artisans, market women, the traditional institutions, and other grassroots stakeholders in the State.

“We are pleased that the nomination of Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Christianah Afuye has been well received by our people, especially amongst grassroots stakeholders.

“This has affirmed the correctness of our choice in response to the yearnings of the people for a Deputy Governorship candidate who is grounded in local realities”.

The party stated that Afuye expressed gratitude to APC leaders and all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in her with a promise not to betray the party for any reason.

She also promised to maintain an open door and work to ensure the voices and perspectives of people at the grassroots are incorporated in the planning and imolentatuon of policies.

The governorship candidate was also quoted to have described the nomination of Afuye as a very strategic move to bolster the chances of the party at the poll.

He said, “I am most excited to welcome Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Christianah Afuye is my running mate for the coming June 18 governorship poll. Madam Afuye has been a part of the political structure in the state for many years now and is an accomplished mobiliser and voice for the masses.

“I know her to be a woman of immense wisdom and generosity of spirit, and I am confident that she would be a great partner whose reach and connections with the grassroots would contribute to earning the mandate of the people and eventually running an inclusive and progressive government that works for all.”