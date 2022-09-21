Ekiti University Fixes Exam Date After Court Order Suspending ASUU Strike

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of Ekiti State University has asked its students to resume school as academic activities begin on Thursday, September 22.

This was revealed in a statement by the Head, EKSU Directorate of Information, Bode Olofinmuagun, titled, ‘Resumption of academic activities in EKSU’.

The University also urged its teaching and non-teaching staff to make themselves available to ensure that both the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions are completed.

According to him, “round-off lectures for the second semester of 2020/2021 academic session have been scheduled to hold between Thursday, 22nd September and Friday, 21st October 2022”.

Olofinmuagun went ahead to mention dates for the commencement of lectures and the second-semester examination.

“The second-semester examination for the 2020/2021 academic session would hold between Monday, 24th October and Saturday, 5th November 2022.

“Lectures for 100 level students admitted for the 2021/2022 academic session will commence on Monday, 3rd October 2022.

“Students should note that only duly registered students of the university will have access to all the academic activities,” he said.

The directive followed Wednesday’s judgment of the National Industrial Court which ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its 7-month strike.