Ekiti Victory Sign Of Confidence In APC, Buhari Says

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, after his emergence as governor-elect of the party on Saturday.

The president in a statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said his victory was well deserved.

The president pointed out that Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the State and the party, before his nomination as the standard bearer, were responsible for his victory urging him, however, to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

The President, who rejoiced with the APC chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, said this was the first victory under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

The statement quoted the president as saying, “This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.”

The president further called on all APC members across and outside the country to see the victory as a good omen for the 2023 general elections and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State next month of July.

The statement further indicated that the President felicitated with the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they are the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for upcoming elections.

The election which held on Saturday saw Oyebanji declared winner by the Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, after polling 187,057 votes to defeat Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, who polled 82,211 votes, and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Olabisi Kolawole, who came third with 67,457 votes.

There were 351,865 valid votes out of the 360,753 votes cast.