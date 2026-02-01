Eko, Ikeja Lead As DisCos Rake N208.78bn

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have emerged as the best-performing utilities in the power sector in November 2025, jointly accounting for over N75bn in electricity revenue collections for the month.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) released a factsheet on the commercial performance of DisCos, showing that Eko DisCo collected N36.60bn, while Ikeja DisCo recorded N39.24bn in revenue during the month under review.

This, according to NERC, made the duo the highest revenue collectors nationwide during the period under review.

It stated that Eko DisCo posted the strongest overall performance, achieving a 91.67 per cent revenue recovery efficiency, the highest among all the eleven DisCos.

It billed N42.60bn in November and collected N36.60bn, reflecting a robust 85.93 per cent collection efficiency and a 93.92 percent billing efficiency.

Also, Ikeja DisCo closely followed, with a revenue recovery efficiency of 89.72 per cent, supported by the highest collection efficiency in the sector at 90.05 percent.

The company billed N43.58bn and successfully collected N39.24bn within the month.

NERC’s data indicates that both DisCos outperformed the national average revenue recovery efficiency of 72.48 percent.

Abuja DisCo also posted a strong showing, collecting N35.89bn, with a recovery efficiency of 74.78 percent, while Eko, Ikeja and Abuja DisCos together accounted for more than half of total industry collections in November.

In all, the electricity distribution companies nationwide billed N269.43bn in November and collected N208.78bn, translating to a 77.49 per cent collection efficiency across the sector.

NERC, however, noted wide disparities in performance, with some DisCos, particularly Kaduna and Jos, recording recovery efficiencies below 55 percent.

The Commission said that the performance ranking provides a basis for regulatory oversight, incentive-based interventions, and targeted reforms aimed at improving financial sustainability across Nigeria’s electricity distribution segment.

