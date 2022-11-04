Ekweremadu: Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of 40 Properties Linked To Ex-Deputy Senate President

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an interim forfeiture application against about 40 properties allegedly belonging to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the application following an exparte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC against the defendant.

EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Ibrahim Buba, told the court that a number of properties traced to Ekweremadu in Dubai, United States and across Nigeria might have been acquired through diversion of public funds.

He urged the court to grant the motion for investigation on the affected properties to continue seamlessly.

Subsequently, Justice Ekwo granted the interim forfeiture order.

The judge ordered that the verdict be published in national dailies so that the public can challenge the decision in court.

The judge adjourned till December 5 for report on any objection, or otherwise, on the matter.

Recall that the Ex-Deputy Senate President is still facing an ongoing court case of alleged organ harvesting and human trafficking in the United Kingdom where he is still in detention.