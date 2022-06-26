Ekweremadu: Nigerian Immigration Reveals Real Age Of Kidney ‘Donor’ David Nwamini

David Nwamini, the alleged victim of attempted organ harvesting, is 21 and not 15 years old as widely reported, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed on Sunday.

The NIS Comptroller-General, Isah Jere Idris, confirmed this during a briefing with journalists held via Zoom.

Nwamini, according to the NIS boss, applied for his international passport using the agency’s online portal where he filled October 12, 2,000, as his date of birth.

Idris said Nwamini subsequently “visited the Gwagwalada office of Immigration in Abuja with his birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission, National Identification Number (NIN) and a letter of indigineship from the Ebonyi State Liason office confirming he is from the state.”

The clarification came on the heels of the arrest and detention of Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice, by the London Metropolitan Police last week.

The duo was charged with “conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs”.

They were arraigned before the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday but were denied bail and remanded in custody until July 7 for further hearing.

A letter written to the British High Commission, Abuja, by Ekeweredu had shown that the Nigerian lawmaker has a child that needs a kidney transplant.