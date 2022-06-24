EKWEREMADU: Peter Obi Demands Justice

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has called for justice while also praying for the family of Senator Ike Ekweremadu following the arrest and detention of the Nigerian lawmaker and his wife by the UK Metropolitan Police.

Ekweremadu, a three-time former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, was arrested alongside his wife over an allegation of organ trafficking.

In a tweet on Friday, Obi said his family “join all men of goodwill in praying for the healing of their daughter and commit them into God’s hand for justice to be done.”

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on charges bordering on “conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.”

They were, however, denied bail and remanded while an alleged 15-year-old boy whose organs were to be removed was moved into safe custody of the UK authorities.

THE WHISTLER reported that following reports of their arrest on Thursday, a letter surfaced on the internet indicating that Ekweremadu had sought UK visa for one Mr. Ukpo Nwamini David whom he said was to donate a kidney to his daughter, Sonia Ekweremadu.

“David and Sonia will be at the Royal Free Hospital London, and I will be providing the necessary funding I have enclosed a statement of my bank account,” read the lawmaker’s letter dated December 28, 2021, and addressed to the British High Commission, Abuja.

Sonia Ekweremadu graduated from a university in the UK in 2019.