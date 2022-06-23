‘Ekweremadu’s Arrest May Affect UK Visa Applications By Nigerians’

Some Nigerians have expressed concerns that the reported arrest of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, for alleged organ trafficking in the UK may negatively affect visa applications by Nigerians.

The concerns are being raised after the Metropolitan Police Service announced on Thursday that Ekeremadu, alongside his wife Beatrice, was arrested and charged “with conspiring to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs”.

The UK police gave the profiles of the arrested persons as “Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria” and “Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria”.

Their arrest followed an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team, said a statement published on the UK police website.

THE WHISTLER’s effort to get the reaction of the lawmaker’s aides to the report proved abortive as their phones were switched off.

Ekweremadu served as Deputy Senate President for 12 years from 2007 to 2019 and currently represents Enugu-West Senatorial District.

Some Nigerians who reacted to reports of his arrest on Twitter are worried that the UK Immigration office may impose strict checks on ongoing and fresh visa applications from Nigeria due to the development.

“If you are applying for a student visa to the UK please go and apply early enough. There will be more stringent checks in the coming months. This Ike Ekweremadu’s case will make the Border Agency do more checks!” suggested one Dapo Awojide.

Meanwhile, a report published on the UK Government website last month said a total of 58,887 study visas were granted to Nigerians between March 2020 and March 2022.