Ekweremadu’s Daughter Appeals For Kidney Donor As Father Spends 82nd Day In UK Prison

Daughter to Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Sonia has appealed for the donation of a kidney from anyone who wishes to help her out.

She called for help via her Instagram Page on Monday.

She appealed to the general public to come to her aid and save her life as she is battling with a rare kidney disease.

She wrote, “I dropped out of my postgraduate studies at the University of Newcastle in 2019 when I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS Nephrotic Syndome.

“My family has battled to save my life and has taken me to various hospital but the illness persisted and kept degenerating.

“I’m alive today by the special grace of God. I am presently in London, UK, receiving five hours of dialysis 3-4 times a week. This is at the expense of my family as I am not qualified for NHS due to immigration status.

“The charges being faced by my parents in London presently are directly connected to my illness and have complicated matter for me and my family. I do not intend to delve into details of this unfortunate development as the matter is still in court.

“In the circumstance above, I am appealing to anybody whom it may please to assist me willingly with a kidney donation in the name of God.”

Recall that the London metropolitan police had on June 23 arrested and detained her father alleging he conspired to arrange the travel of a child into the UK in order to harvest organs for her.

The senator has since denied the allegation, insisting through his lawyer that the boy in question (Ukpo Nwamini David) accepted to donate his kidney before being flown into the UK.

But Nwamini had claimed that he was not aware of the arrangement.

The truth of the matter is yet to be determined by the UK court but Ekweremadu has been refused bail.