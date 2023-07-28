Ekweremadu’s Son Among Commissioner-Nominees In Enugu

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has submitted the list of his commissioner-nominees for scrutiny by the state House of Assembly.

The list, seen by our correspondent on Friday, was signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia.

They include Barr Lloyd I. Ekweremadu, son of former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu. Versatile broadcaster Ala Eze Aka is among the nominees.

Others are Prince Lawrence Eze, Sir Okey Ogbodo, Barr Kingsley Ude, Professor Ndubueze Mbah, Mrs Ngozi Eni, Professor Sam Ugwu, Pharmacist Chika Ugwoke, Professor Emmanuel I. Obi, Ben Ugochi Madueke, Engr Gerrald Otiji, Nathaniel Urama, Dr Malachy Agbo

and Adaoro Chukwu.

Onyia, while noting that the list was not yet completed, appealed for a speedy consideration.

“While this may not be the exhaustive list, I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration,” he said.