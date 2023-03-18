El-Rufai Alleges Voter Intimidation In Southern Kaduna

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, on Saturday, raised the alarm over intimidation of voters in Southern Kaduna in the ongoing Govenorship and House of Assembly elections in the area.

Advertisement

According to the governor, voters were asked to vote for a particular political party or go back home, thereby, disenfranchising them.

He, however, said that security agencies were on top of the situation, noting also that they anticipated some level of violence in some area of the state.

El-Rufai stated these shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit 024 Marnona ward, Unguwar Sarki Kaduna at about 11.52am.

On the low voter turnout, the governor expressed hope that more people will come out to vote, especially women.

He said, “what I am seeing in the turnout is a little bit low compared to the Presidential election.

Advertisement

“INEC has done very well. In most of the polling units voting started 8-30 am. Voting started on time. INEC has improved and I hope that the way they have started, they will end that way.

“The process was seamless, the BVAS identified me. Generally speaking the process has been free across the state, except in Southern Kaduna where we got reports of voter Intimidation. The security are stepping into the situation and the robust security arrangement that we have put in place.

“We anticipated some levels of violence but by the grace of God, there is no report.

“Robust security arrangement were put in place in response to that intelligence. So far so good, I just hope that more people come out, voter turnout still appears a little low.”

Also, at about 12.55pm, the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, cast his vote at the LEA Primary School Kawo school compound which served as a cluster of about four polling units.

Advertisement

The school was sparsely populated as a result of the low turn out of voters experienced across the state.

But shortly after the APC governorship candidate cast his vote, Governor El-Rufai joined him in a show of solidarity.

Meanwhile, there was tight security amidst the low turn out of voters in the state.

Armoured Personnel Vehicles and and combat-ready security personnel were seen in strategic locations within Kaduna metropolis on election day.

Although no any incident was recorded, there was uneasy calm in the metropolis, especially in Kaduna North Local Government Area, where many polling stations could not have the expected number of eligible voters.

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate reportedly cast his vote in Kudan.