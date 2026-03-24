El-Rufai Arrives Kaduna Court Under Heavy Security, Journalists Barred

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Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai arrived at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday morning under tight security for his arraignment over alleged corruption-related offences.

El-Rufai was brought to the court premises at about 9:00 a.m. in a Hilux vehicle and remained inside for over 30 minutes before being escorted into the courtroom at approximately 9:34 a.m.

Dressed in a light green babanriga with a matching cap, the former governor was heavily guarded as operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Department of State Services formed a protective cordon around him into the courtroom.

Journalists who thronged the venue as early as 7:00am to cover the proceedings were, however, barred from gaining access to the courtroom by DSS operatives.

Security had earlier been beefed up around the court premises located at the old Nigerian Defence Academy, with heavily armed personnel deployed as early as 7:00 a.m. The security team comprised operatives of the DSS, the Nigeria Police Force, the Mobile Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Vehicular movement in the area was also restricted, forcing motorists into a single lane from the Ungwan Sarki axis through Kawo, leading to traffic disruptions.

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The development followed an earlier announcement by the ICPC that it would arraign El-Rufai before the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

In a statement by its Head of Media and Public Communications, John Odey, the commission disclosed that El-Rufai would be arraigned alongside one Joel Adoga in suit number FHC/KD/73/2026.

According to the anti-graft agency, the charges include alleged conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering.

“The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission is set to arraign the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, and one Joel Adoga at the Federal High Court of Nigeria in the Kaduna Judicial Division on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The charges range from conversion of and possession of public property to money laundering,” the statement read.

The commission further disclosed that a separate charge, marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, had been filed against El-Rufai and one Amadu Sule before a Kaduna State High Court.

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It said the counts in the state case include abuse of office, fraud, intent to commit fraud, and conferring undue advantage.

“Similarly, another charge against Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i and one Amadu Sule has been filed before a Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division. The charges range from abuse of office and fraud to intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage, among others,” the agency added.

The ICPC stated that both charges were filed on March 18, 2026, adding that the date for arraignment in the state court would be communicated in due course.

It also maintained that El-Rufai had been duly served, reaffirming its commitment to due process and the rule of law.

The arraignment comes amid mounting pressure from stakeholders, including the African Democratic Congress, which had demanded either the immediate release or arraignment of the former governor, describing his continued detention without formal charges as unconstitutional.

Similarly, the Muslim Rights Concern had condemned his prolonged detention, while members of his family also raised concerns over alleged rights violations.

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The WHISTLER reports that El-Rufai was initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 16, 2026, granted bail on February 18, and subsequently re-arrested by the ICPC He has since remained in ICPC custody pending his arraignment. ENDS

Photos by Israel Attah