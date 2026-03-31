El-Rufai Drops Magistrate From N1bn Rights Suit

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Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday withdrew his fundamental rights enforcement suit against a chief magistrate at the FCT Magistrate’s Court, who was named as the second defendant in the N1 billion case.

El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ugochukwu Nnakwu, informed Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja shortly after the case was called for a motion ex-parte hearing.

The withdrawal follows Justice Abdulmalik’s observation last week that the suit had failed to properly specify the magistrate named as the second defendant.

Nnakwu filed a motion dated March 30 requesting the court to strike out the magistrate’s name and the earlier ex-parte motion.

Justice Abdulmalik granted the request, removing the magistrate from the suit and adjourning the matter to allow El-Rufai to amend the suit.

El-Rufai is seeking N1 billion in damages against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the chief magistrate, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, named as the first to fourth respondents respectively.

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The former governor’s suit, filed on February 20, 2026, alleges that ICPC and police operatives unlawfully searched his residence at House 12, Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja on February 19.

He claimed the search violated his rights to dignity, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.

El-Rufai also sought an injunction restraining the respondents from relying on evidence seized during the search, an order to return all items taken from his residence, and the award of general, exemplary, and aggravated damages.

In response, the ICPC said it received a petition against El-Rufai and acted on it, executing a search with a valid warrant issued on February 18.

The search, conducted on February 19 between 1:37 pm and 3:56 pm, was witnessed by El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza, and their son, Mohammed. The commission urged the court to dismiss the suit.

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The Nigeria Police Force, in its counter affidavit, defended the operation, saying it was carried out under statutory powers and a valid court order.

The police argued that El-Rufai was attempting to shield himself from lawful investigation and prosecution.

Justice Abdulmalik told the court that El-Rufai would have the opportunity to amend the suit, noting that other parties could respond through a counter affidavit.

The matter has now been adjourned to June 17, 2026, for the filing of amended processes.