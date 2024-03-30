El-Rufai Left $587m, N85bn Debts, 115 Contract Liabilities — Gov Sani Laments

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has revealed the financial burden he inherited from the previous administration of Nasir El-Rufai.

Sani, while addressing a town hall meeting in Kaduna on Saturday, disclosed that his administration is grappling with $587m and N85bn debts, as well as 115 contractual liabilities.

Advertisement

According to the governor, the fluctuating exchange rate is making the state repay almost triple the monies borrowed by El-Rufai.

Sani lamented that a significant amount of the state’s federal allocation goes into servicing the debts.

He stated that in March alone, N7bn out of the N10bn federal allocation to the state was deducted for debt servicing, leaving just N3b to cover expenses.

He noted that the N3bn left could not meet the N5.2b monthly salary bill.

Advertisement

However, Governor Sani Sani said despite the debt inherited, his administration had not borrowed “a single kobo” in the last nine months of his government.

“Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly. It gladdens my heart to inform you that despite the huge inherited debt on the state, till date, we have not borrowed a single kobo,” he said.

Sani further outlined key priority areas for his administration to include security, housing, education, healthcare, and support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) amongst others.

He added that his government aims to foster inclusive development by investing in human capital, stimulating the economy, and providing affordable housing.

Advertisement

On his part, Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, expressed optimism in the governor’s ability to steer the state towards economic recovery.

Pledging the support of traditional rulers, he affirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of Governor Sani’s administration.