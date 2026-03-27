El-Rufai Loses Mother

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Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has lost his mother, Hajiya Umma.

The announcement was made on Friday afternoon by her grandson, Bello El-Rufai, who represents Kaduna North federal constituency in the House of Representatives.

She had been battling age-related health challenges, which had worsened in recent weeks.

Her condition deteriorated further after she learned of her son’s detention by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

They added that El-Rufai had been actively managing her health before her passing.

The family prayed for Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Aljannatul Firdaus.