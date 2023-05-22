El-Rufai Sacks Military General, One Other Traditional Ruler

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has approved the deposition of two traditional rulers in the state and the disengagement of three village heads.

This was announced by the state Commissioner of Local Government, Hajiya Umma Ahmad, in a statement on Monday.

The deposed traditional rulers are the rulers of Piriga and Arak Chiefdoms, His Highness, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, and His Highness, General Aliyu Iliyah Yammah(retd.), respectively.

The disengaged village heads were the heads of Aban, Abujan Mada, and Anjil in Arak Chiefdom.

According to the statement, the two traditional rulers cease to hold their respective offices from today Monday, 22nd May 2023 following recommendations from the Ministry of Local Government in line with the provisions of Section 11 of the Traditional Institutions Law No. 21 of 2021.

“The District Head of Garun Kurama, Babangida Sule, will oversee the affairs of Piriga Chiefdom, pending the appointment of a new chief, while the Council Secretary has been directed to initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief.

“Gomna Ahmadu, the Council Secretary of Arak Chiefdom, will oversee the affairs of the chiefdom and also initiate the process for the appointment of a new Chief,” the statement read.

The statement gave reasons for the deposition noting that, “the government found unacceptable the response of General Iliyah Yammah to the query regarding his appointment of four district heads, contrary to the one approved for his chiefdom, and his non-residence within Arak chiefdom.

“The deposition of Jonathan Zamuna follows the recent communal clashes between the Gure and Kitimi communities of Piriga chiefdom in Lere LGA, and his non-residence within the chiefdom.”