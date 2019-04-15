Advertisement

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai, has joined the popular ‘fvck you’ challenge.

The governor showed his rapping skills, leaving his audience excited as he rapped to the challenge birthed by Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel.

The master of ceremony had initiated the move by rapping to the viral Young Jon beat.

After he rapped for a few seconds, he handed over the microphone to El-Rufai who eagerly collected it, rapping with the lyrics of the first stanza of the national anthem.

Traditional rulers and other dignitaries present were obviously thrilled at the governor’s performance.

Several artist such as Tiwa Savage, Ice Princess, Ruggedman, M.I, Victoria Kimani, Wyclef, had used the challenge to address a lot of issues in the country.