El-Rufa’i Urges Support For EFCC

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has called on Nigerians and the people of state in particular to support the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in the fight against corruption.

The Governor made the call on today, Wednesday, while receiving officers of the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Commission on a courtesy visit to his office.

In a post on it’s Facebook page dated March 27, 2019, El-Rufa’i who assured the Commission that the state would work hand in hand with the EFCC in tackling corruption in the state, by giving it all the necessary needed support, stressed that transparency is the watch word of his government.

He further stated that the state government has “enacted state laws that will help in regulating corruption cases ravaging the state’’.

The EFCC zonal head, Kaduna State, Mailafia Yakubu, who led the team, told the governor that the Commission is ready to get rid of corruption in the country, adding that, “our job is to get rid of corruption for the betterment of our generation and the generation yet unborn”.

Yakubu further stated that the fight against corruption is a fight for all and that the Commission needs everyone’s support to achieve its mandate.





Yakubu also appreciated the state government for creating Kaduna State Geographical Information System (KADGIS), which, he said will help in dealing with land scam cases in the state.

Mailafia presented EFCC’s Information, Enlightenment and Communication (IEC) materials to the governor.