El-Rufai’s Bail Hearing Stalls As Court Defers Application Till Wednesday

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The Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, till Wednesday.

The adjournment followed proceedings that took place under tight security at the court premises, reflecting heightened public interest in the high-profile corruption trial.

Counsel for the ex-governor, Ukpong Abang (SAN), confirmed the development shortly after the session but declined to give details.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk now, we are in the middle of work. I have to go and file responses. The hearing of the bail application has been adjourned till tomorrow,” he said.

Shortly after the court rose, El-Rufai was escorted out of the premises by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission in a white Hilux vehicle.

Earlier, the former governor had returned to court amid heavy security for the continuation of proceedings on his bail request.

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The security arrangement mirrored the situation during his arraignment last week when he was first docked before the court.

El-Rufai is standing trial before Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering.

He was brought to court after spending over a month in detention, a development that has continued to draw widespread attention across the country.

The court had earlier fixed March 31, 2026, for the hearing of all pending applications, including the bail request.

However, the anti-graft agency had on March 27, 2026, released him on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummar El-Rufai, in Cairo, Egypt.

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In a related development, the former governor was earlier on Tuesday arraigned before a Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kawo on separate charges.

At the State High Court, he was docked alongside one Amadu Sule on allegations ranging from abuse of office and fraud to intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage.

The charges, also filed by the anti-corruption commission, are separate from those before the Federal High Court.

After the proceedings at the State High Court, the commission moved El-Rufai to the Federal High Court within the same premises for continuation of proceedings.

With the adjournment, the hearing of the bail application is expected to resume on Wednesday. ENDS