El-Rufai’s Lawyer Decries Alleged Illegal Arrest Attempt By Security Operatives

Counsel to former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has condemned what he described as an unlawful attempt by security operatives to arrest his client at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.

A statement by Ubong Esop Akpan, of The Chambers of Ubong Akpan on behalf of El-Rufai alleged that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) attempted to arrest El-Rufai upon his arrival from Cairo aboard Egypt Air flight MS 877.

Akpan described the development as “a flagrant violation of constitutional rights, executive overreach, and a deliberate disregard for the rule of law.”

According to him, the incident occurred despite prior communication with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding an invitation extended to the former governor.

“The invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was delivered to Malam El-Rufai’s residence while he was already abroad, rendering it inherently illogical and impractical to demand immediate attendance,” Akpan said.

He added that his chambers had been in contact with the EFCC since December 2025, assuring the commission of El-Rufai’s willingness to comply upon his return to Nigeria.

“Yesterday, we explicitly notified them that he would voluntarily appear at their office by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 16, 2026, specifying the precise place and time for addressing the invitation,” he stated. “Resorting to arrest despite this clear commitment exemplifies arbitrary conduct and undermines procedural integrity.”

The lawyer further alleged that security operatives moved to arrest El-Rufai without presenting a warrant or formal invitation.

“When he calmly demanded to see the letter of invitation — a basic entitlement of any citizen facing state action — none could be produced. No document, no signed directive, no lawful process. There was only raw power, unclothed by law,” Akpan said.

He also claimed that operatives seized El-Rufai’s international passport during the encounter.

“In the same unlawful manner, operatives physically snatched his international passport. This act is nothing short of stealing — the unlawful taking of private property by agents of the state acting without colour of authority,” he alleged.

Akpan stated that some Nigerians present at the airport protested the attempted arrest, insisting that due process must be followed.

“Their voices, defiant and unbowed, were a testament to the citizenry’s unyielding commitment to the rule of law, even as state agents acted in flagrant disregard of it,” he said.

Citing constitutional provisions, the lawyer argued that the attempted arrest infringed on several fundamental rights, including the right to personal liberty, fair hearing, dignity of the human person, freedom of movement, and the right to own property.

“No government agency possesses unfettered authority to detain citizens without due process,” he said. “All public institutions and officials are bound by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates adherence to legal protocols.”

Akpan maintained that there was “no justifiable basis” for the attempted arrest and demanded “the immediate and unconditional cessation of all unlawful efforts to detain Malam El-Rufai, the immediate return of his passport, and a formal apology.”

He also declared, “Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai will never take the cowardly route of running away from law enforcement. He will honour, without preconditions, all legitimate law enforcement summons.”