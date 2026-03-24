El-Rufai’s Lawyers Accuse ICPC Of Rights Violations

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Lawyers representing former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, have issued a strongly worded statement accusing the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of unlawful detention, fabrication of evidence, and inhuman treatment of a co-accused person.

The statement, signed by Ubong Esop Akpan of the Chambers of Ubong Akpan, came shortly after the ICPC reportedly filed charges against El-Rufai, 35 days after his arrest and detention.

According to El-Rufai’s legal team, the former governor has been in ICPC custody since February 16, 2026, despite repeated demands for the Commission to either charge him or release him.

The lawyers accused the anti-graft agency of “a perversion of justice” and “a descent into brigandage.”

They alleged that the ICPC falsely claimed to have recovered wiretapping equipment from El-Rufai’s residence, insisting that no such item appeared in the official inventory of seized materials.

Describing the allegation as a “contemptible fabrication,” the lawyers suggested the Commission was attempting to create a narrative that does not exist.

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The statement also detailed what it described as the “torture and inhuman treatment” of one of El-Rufai’s co-accused, who had been on bail for almost a year.

The ICPC was accused of revoking the individual’s bail without justification, detaining him in solitary confinement, denying access to his lawyers and family, and forcing him to sign a new statement without legal representation.

Other allegations include the imposition of an unknown lawyer on the detainee and the use of threats, insults and psychological pressure during interrogations.

“These were not the acts of common criminals,” the statement read. “They were orchestrated by the ICPC, the very agency charged with upholding the law.”

El-Rufai’s counsel said the former governor is prepared to defend himself vigorously in court, expressing doubt that the ICPC would now “abide by the law” after what they described as weeks of misconduct.

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The lawyers also vowed to present “full details” of the alleged abuses before the courts and the Nigerian public, promising to expose what they termed “the depth of criminality” perpetrated by the Commission.

The ICPC has yet to respond to the allegations.