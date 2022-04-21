El-Rufai’s Unguarded Utterances ‘A Security Problem’ – NSA Monguno

The National Security Adviser, Mr Babagana Monguno, has hit out at the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for comments he made in the wake of attacks on the Kaduna-bound train few weeks ago.

The NSA said such comment was capable of compromising the security situation in the country and urged people like El-Rufai to keep mum if they had nothing to say.

The NSA stated this on Thursday while speaking with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhamnadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

The NSA joined the security council meeting along with heads of security agencies and ministers, to review the security developments in the country.

While noting that the President expressed bewilderment at the festering security situation, he especially criticized El-Rufai for making unsavoury comments capable of tipping terrorists and bandits of security plans being worked out in the country.

The governor had while hosting Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed that the security agencies knew where the bandits were and revealed he alongside others had reported their locations to the security agencies yet nothing was done about it.

Amaechi had paid him a visit in the wake of the train attacks.

Munguno said, “El Rufai’s comments could compromise the security situation as the bandits can relocate to other destinations if they know that their current hideout is known.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai spoke about the security agencies saying we know who they are, where they are. Again, that is dangerous.

“When you start talking too much. You give away a lot. Now, even if they say we know where they are, that in itself is already a problem. Because once you say it, whether it is true or false, the person who has your people in captivity will move to another location.

“It’s just as simple as that. So sometimes it is best to just keep silent, mum is the word.”

The NSA sought the cooperation of Nigerians and solicited that citizens report security threats to security agencies as securing the country was a collective job.