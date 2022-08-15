‘El-Rufai…You Feel Super Threatened’ – Peter Obi Supporters Bash Kaduna Gov After Mocking Igbo Traders

119 SHARES Share Tweet

Supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, have descended on Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State over a remark he made about a planned ‘two million march’ for the LP candidate in the state.

While reacting to a tweet on the planned walk on Monday, El-Rufai jeeringly said Obi supporters may not get more than 200 people to join the exercise.

The governor, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also appeared to make a slur on Igbos in Nigeria’s South East region by making reference to unrests in the region.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets,” El-Rufai said in a tweet on Monday, adding that Obi supporters could include “those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!!”

The latter part of El-Rufai’s tweet appeared to be targeted at Igbo traders in the South East who are forced to observe the weekly sit-at-home order declared in the region by the secessionist group — Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) — as means to pressure the Federal Government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing treasonable felony and terrorism charges by the Department of State Services.

In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter? –

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!!

I jus’ dey laff, wallahi tallahi!! – @KadunaResident https://t.co/KyOWqpcx8M — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) August 15, 2022

The remark also annoyed some supporters of Obi who deemed it too pedestrian and indicative that the governor feels threatened by the support Obi is getting from the youths. Below are some of the reactions.

@FS_Yusuf_: “That you have to respond to this, is a clear indication that you feel super threatened and unsettled. This isn’t you disproving or dismissing a fact, this is you yielding to the trepidation that it is PO-ssible. “Import” is a strategy of APC that we won’t be employing. Rest

@KelvinIkenga: “This is a state governor in Nigeria being openly tribalistic, & lacking all sense of decorum & finesse. Peter Obi’s only crime is being Igbo. Next time when Igbos tell u they’re hated, believe them. How can this openly tribalistic fellow be fair to all citizens in his state?

@arizzto1011: “Look at what a governor is writing? Very insensitive. Your ha8 for Igbos will d3stroy you and all that you hold dear. Why are you afraid? Yet you want to come to the east to campaign right?

@VictorIsrael_: “I don’t know how y’all see this but this sounds like a threat. If anything happens to any Nigerian in Kaduna who comes to stand in solidarity with Peter Obi, El Rufai should be held responsible. Bl00d sucking demon

@AfamDeluxo: “A pinch of salt Governor that has lost his state to terrorists being a bigot on Twitter. What else have you achieved in your existence apart from birthing simpleton that are all over Twitter looking for women to rape. Na why you brief like semicolon. Connard!

@obinnation231: “When you need their votes they’re not imports? Well, who would be known better about imports than the people who imported bandits in 2015? If e sure for you drive through Kaduna – Abuja road without security. Indigenous People of Bandits (IPOB)