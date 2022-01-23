Elche Draw Madrid 2-2, As Benzema Misses First Penalty In La Liga

Elche have held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

VAR was phenomenal in helping Elche secure the draw on Sunday as a penalty awarded Madrid in the 51st minute was ruled out.

The two teams met in midweek in the Copa Del Rey, with Madrid beating Elche 2-1 after extra time in Alicante.

But in what looks like a revenge, Elche was determined to secure a win in Santiago Bernabeu.

Lucas Boye gave the visitors the lead at the Bernabeu. Fidel Chaves’ cross from the left was headed past Thibaut Courtois by Boye.

But before the goal, Karim Benzema squandered a penalty awarded Los Blancos in the 33rd minute.

The Frenchman looked to put the penalty into the roof of the net, but he sent it over the bar.

This is the first time Benzema is missing a penalty in his LaLiga history.

Benzema was substituted in the 58th minute holding his hamstring and was replaced by Luka Jovic.

Los Blancos continued their pressing, forcing Elche’s goalkeeper, Edgar Badía, to make nine saves.

But Vinicious missed Madrid’s promising chance of the second half after he sent the ball in the wide corner.

Madrid were again purnished by the Elche’s Pere Milla who sent the ball back of Courtois’ net.

Luka Modric narrowed the lead through a penalty awarded to Madrid just eight minutes to the regular time.

A header by EÉder Militão helped Los Blancos level the score 2-2 in the first minute of the additional time.