Election: Accidental Discharge Will Not Be Pardoned, NSCDC Boss Tells Officers On Duty

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has warned its personnel on election duty against accidental discharge.

This was made known in a statement signed on Friday by the Corps spokesman, Commandant Olusola Odumosu.

According to Odumosu, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said no officer will be pardoned for accidental discharge.

Audi also warned officers against any form of compromise with political actors, saying anyone found wanting will be decisively dealt with.

“Let me warn all personnel, most especially, the arms bearers, to allow the rules of engagement to reverberate in their head and guide them in exercising an enormous amount of caution and carefulness.

“For anyone found compromising, working for any political party or involved in accidental discharge during these elections; we will not only dismiss you, but we will also prosecute you to teach others a very big lesson.”

He further charged personnel to be apolitical, display a high level of professionalism, impartiality and neutrality in their conduct.

The officers were advised to be vigilant, firm and decisive in dealing with any incident of crime, violence, political thuggery, vote buying and destruction of critical infrastructure during the electoral exercise.

The CG enjoined all personnel to cooperate with sister agencies, specifically the Nigeria Police Force which is the lead agency in election monitoring and security, noting that on no account should any personnel of the Corps be involved in any confrontation with other security agencies involved in election duty.

He stated that the success of the election is tied to the safe and secure environment that security agencies will provide during the process.

The NSCDC helmsman also stated that it is important for security operatives to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens during the polls.

He admonished members of the public to assist security agencies to maintain a peaceful, safe and secure environment by reporting any incident of crime in their areas to nearby security outposts to provide timely response for necessary intervention.

To ensure a free, fair and credible election in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, the general public is hereby advised to call the phone numbers below to report any breach of security, electoral violence, thuggery or vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the elections for prompt intervention and action.