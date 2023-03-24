Election: Police Arrest 40 Suspects For Looting Govt Facilities In Zamfara

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Zamfara Police Command has arrested 40 suspects for vandalizing and looting government facilities during the just concluded elections.

Advertisement

The command said the arrested suspects took advantage of the announcement of the governorship result on Tuesday to destroy offices of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and individual houses, mostly politicians.

The command spokesperson, SP Muhammed Shehu in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, on Friday said:

“The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested forty (40) Suspected hoodlums who took advantage of the announcement of Governorship result on Tuesday 21st March 2023 and embarked on Jubilation that later turned to violence, leading to the destruction and Looting of Government facilities, APC Party offices and Individual Houses mostly those of Politicians.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kolo Yusuf psc, who led Joint Police and other security agencies brought the situation under control and thereafter arrested twenty-six (26) suspects in connection with the incident. Area Commanders and DPOs also embarked on a similar exercise in their respective area to avert escalation”.

Shehu noted that the ongoing investigation by the Police detectives led to the arrest of 14 additional suspects, and the recovery of looted and vandalised properties.

Advertisement

Yahaya Abubakar, 50, and 39 others were among those arrested by operatives of the command.

The Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf while appealing for calm, assured the residents of diligent investigation to arrest fleeing suspects and their collaborators for prosecution.