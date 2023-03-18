Election: Police Confirm 2 Officers Dead In Katsina Governor’s Convoy Accident

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Katsina State Police command has confirmed the death of two officers in an accident involving the Katsina governor’s advanced team of aides and security details.

Advertisement

The accident happened on Friday night ahead of Governor Aminu Masari’s trip to his country home in Masari, Kafur Local Government Area (LGA), where he was expected to vote in governorship and state assembly elections.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Taykanyar, Musawa LGA of Kastina State, after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle was conveying four policemen and a civilian.

The Kastina Police PRO, Isa Gambo, confirmed to THE WHISTLER in a phone interview that two of the officers died on the spot.

According to Gambo, the vehicle “hit the concrete pavement of a bridge at Tarkanyar and the driver lost control and the summersaulted,” which led the vehicle to roll over the bridge.

Advertisement

“The vehicle involved is one among the escorts conveying the advance team of the governor on the way to the governor’s hometown last night.

“The vehicle has five persons in it, four policemen and one civilian. Two policemen and the civilian died. While the two other policemen were injured.”

He added that the two injured officers were moved from the Malamfashi General Hospital to the Katsina State Teaching Hospital for further treatment and medication.