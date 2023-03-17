Election: Politicians Making Hate Speeches ‘Will Face Severe Consequences’ – NHRC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission has said politicians or anyone making hate speeches ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections “will face severe consequences under the law.”

Advertisement

The reaction of the NHRC follows the apparent desperation and tension playing out in states like Lagos, Rivers, Abia and Kano, amid reported rise in ethnic and religious sentiments.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu SAN, expressed worry over the use and misuse of social media to spread ethnic and religious hate-laced messages, adding it has far-reaching and complex implications.

Ojukwu called on security agencies to rise to the occasion and arrest those destabilizing the peace and security of the nation through hate speeches.

Citing the 1999 constitution, he said every citizen of Nigeria shall have the right to acquire and own immovable property, and no movable or immovable property owned by any person in Nigeria can be acquired compulsorily, or such a person dispossessed of such property without payment of compensation.

“The Commission affirms that Sections 38 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) protect these rights. In addition, Nigeria’s Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 criminalizes the use of the internet to send offensive messages or post messages that are intended to cause harm, fear, or distress, Individuals who engage in hate speech online can face severe consequences.

Advertisement

“It is therefore imperative that we address this urgently because disseminating ideas that project the supremacy of one tribe or religion over another or incite violence on one religion or tribe against others constitutes a crime and violates the 2022 Electoral Act.

“It should protect all persons from the violation of their right to freedom of residence, association, assembly, political party, or association of choice, freedom of thought, conscience, and religion while also protecting everyone’s right to participate in elections and vote for candidates of their choice anywhere in the country,” he added, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, by NHRC Deputy Director Public Affairs, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed.

The statement partly reads, “He lamented that this menace has crept into places of worship where religious leaders have joined the unholy enterprise of spreading hate speeches.

“He noted that the use and misuse of social media to spread ethnic and religious hate-laced messages is also worrisome, with far-reaching and complex implications.

“These incidents according to him can lead to violence and tension between different religious and ethnic groups, disrupt social, cultural, and religious harmony, and affect rights to associate, assemble, freedom of movement, and the right to live in any part of the country.

Advertisement

“He also warned that this situation can lead to a breakdown of law and order, increasing vulnerabilities and risks, including death, internal displacements, kidnapping, drug use, recruitment into terrorist activities, and other forms of human rights and humanitarian concerns.

“The learned silk reiterated that Nigeria is a party to regional and international human rights instruments that reinforce and guarantee everyone’s right to association, assembly, residence, expression, freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

“The Chief Human Rights officer of Nigeria urges all persons involved to take urgent steps to stop these divisive tendencies. He said the Commission is concerned about the impact this can have on the 2023 General elections and beyond.

“He stated further that the Commission confirms that under Sections 40 and 43 of the Constitution, every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons, and in particular, he/she may form or belong to any political party, trade union, or other associations for the protection of his/her interests.

“In conclusion, while affirming its commitment to upholding human rights and protecting everyone’s rights to freedom of expression, the Commission expresses grave concerns over the use of hate speech in the country and warns that anyone who engages in it will face severe consequences under the law.”