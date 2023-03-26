Election Violence: SERAP Tells INEC Chairman To Investigate Role Of Governors, Deputies Or Face Legal Action

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences including bribery against some state governors and their deputies during the just concluded general elections.

Advertisement

SERAP also urged Yakubu to investigate reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences committed during the general elections, and to identify suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure their prosecution, regardless of their political status or affiliations.

In a letter dated March 25, 2023 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said that by allegedly engaging in electoral violence and other electoral offences, suspected perpetrators and their sponsors acted in violation of constitutional provisions, international standards and the Electoral Act.

SERAP said that Section 52 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, allows INEC to seek the appointment of an independent counsel to investigate allegations of electoral violence and other electoral offences such as bribery that may have been committed by any state governors or their deputies.

SERAP called on INEC to collaborate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and other law enforcement agencies to identify any politicians and their sponsors suspected to be responsible for electoral violence and other electoral offences during the elections.

The organisation noted that if immediate steps are not taken by Yakubu within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of the letter, it shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to comply with its request in the public interest.

Advertisement

The letter, read in part: “Identifying, arresting, investigating and prosecuting those suspected of perpetrating electoral violence and other electoral offences during the 2023 general elections would act as a deterrent against electoral violence in future elections.”

“We would be grateful if immediate steps are taken to implement the recommended measures within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“Acting swiftly to address the brazen impunity and reports of electoral violence and other electoral offences during the 2023 general elections would also send a strong message to politicians that the INEC under your leadership would not tolerate any infringement of the electoral process.”

“Electoral violence is a threat to fair and representative elections. It is inconsistent and incompatible with the principles of democracy, the rule of law, transparency and accountability for politicians to allegedly use violence to disrupt the electoral process.”

“When politicians and their sponsors decide to engage in electoral violence and other electoral offences rather than contest fairly for people’s votes, there are possibilities that such politicians will show a disregard for democratic rules and a disposition to adopt illegal means becomes inevitable.”

Advertisement

“If voting is as important as INEC always claims it is, now is the time to take meaningful steps and action to end impunity for electoral violence and other electoral offences during elections.”

“Ending impunity for electoral violence and other electoral offences promote accountability of suspected perpetrators and their sponsors, ensure justice for victims, and ultimately advance the people’s right to vote and to participate in their own government, as well as bolster voter confidence in the electoral process.”