‘Election Will Hold In Anambra’ — Police Send Warnings Ahead Of Presidential Poll

The Anambra State Police Command has assured Nigerians that the Presidential election scheduled for February 25 will hold across the 5,720 polling units of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng disclosed this while addressing the press on Thursday in the state capital, Awka.

His assurance followed the spate of reported incidents of attacks by armed men on its facilities and its personnel across the state, which had led to panic among residents of the state.

Echeng while speaking on the preparedness and readiness of the police towards the forthcoming election said the command is going to defend the external perimeters of the state especially as it borders other states to ensure that voters experience a hitch-free exercise.

He said, “In view of the forthcoming election day to exercise their franchise without fear or favour, let me at this junction strongly advise all political actors and their supporters to play the game according to the rules as anyone found wanting shall be dealt with according to the law.

“We also have to warn those who think they can disrupt to advise themselves. If they come out to do anything the weight of the law will be fully on them. My advice to them is to stay off because I am confident that the election is going to hold in Anambra state”.

The CP disclosed plans by the command to deploy unarmed men and other law enforcement agencies to 5720 polling units in the state.

He said operatives of the police will escort and protect all Independent Electoral Commission’s staff and ad hoc staff, sensitive and none sensitive materials across the state.

“Robust security and confidence building patrols across the community to reassure the citizens and encourage voters to come out and exercise their franchise on election day.

“To enforce movement restriction order to commence midnight February 24,” the police added.