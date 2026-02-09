Electoral Amendment Delay May Affect 2027 Election Timetable, CSOs Warn

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A coalition of civil society organisations has urged the National Assembly’s harmonisation committee to adopt the House of Representatives’ position on mandatory electronic transmission of election results and retention of electoral timelines.

The group also called for the approval of downloadable missing or unissued voter cards, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue the 2027 election notice in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

The group made the position known during a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking during the conference, Mr Jake Epelle, Founder and CEO, the Alnino Foundation (TAF) Africa, expressed concern over the Senate’s rejection of real-time electronic transmission of results, use of downloaded voter cards and shortening of key electoral timelines.

Epelle said the divergence between the Senate and the House of Representatives could undermine the credibility, transparency and predictability of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, prolonged amendment of the Electoral Bill has created legal uncertainty capable of delaying INEC’s preparations and compromising credible elections.

“The delay in concluding the electoral amendment introduces legal uncertainty that may compromise preparations for the 2027 elections.

“Section 28 (1) Electoral Act 2022 empowers INEC to issue notice of elections 360 days before the date of election.

“Legal uncertainty created by ongoing amendments has apparently deterred INEC from releasing the timetable for the 2027 elections, placing the Commission in potential violation of the extant law.

“The 2022 Electoral Act remains operative until amended,” he said.

Epelle therefore urged INEC to release the 2027 election timetable without delay to fulfil statutory obligations, guide stakeholders’ preparations and reduce legal vulnerabilities.

He acknowledged the Senate’s planned emergency plenary on Feb. 10 and urged lawmakers to adopt clear provisions mandating real-time electronic transmission and collation of results, downloadable voter cards and retention of statutory timelines.

He recommended that the conference committee adopt the House position on mandatory electronic transmission while ensuring technology-neutral drafting to accommodate future innovations.

On voter access, he supported downloadable voter cards, citing about 6.2 million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards during the 2023 elections, which he said disenfranchised registered voters.

He also urged retention of existing timelines of 360 days for election notice, 180 days for submission of candidate lists and 150 days for publication of nominations, warning that compression could heighten logistical risks.

The news conference was also attended by the Centre for Media and Society, Kukah Centre, International Press Centre, Elect Her, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, and Yiaga Africa.