Electric Buses Will Make Transport Cheaper, Safer – Abia Commissioner

The Abia State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, says the state is delivering a full-scale overhaul of its transport system through the introduction of electric buses, Ai-driven traffic lights and modern multimodal terminals.

Ukaegbu said this on Thursday in Umuahia during the Abia-Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition 2025, with the theme “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity.”

He said that the reforms were designed to make transportation safer, cheaper and more efficient for residents.

“Transportation is not just about moving people and goods.

“It drives social integration, supports every sector and generates revenue for the state,” Ukaegbu said.

He said that the state government’s vision for the transport sector was to build a world-class transportation ecosystem.

“Our goal is simple, we want a safe, affordable, sustainable and accessible system that works for everyone,” Ukaegbu said.

The commissioner said that the ministry’s priorities include improving public transport safety, developing a transport funding strategy.

Ukaegbu further revealed that the ministry would prioritise expanding access for persons with disabilities and strengthening multimodal connectivity.

“We are building a system that supports economic growth and trade.”

Ukaegbu noted that major progress had been recorded with the construction of the Abia Modern Bus Terminals in Umuahia and Aba.

He added that the terminals would be equipped with integrated ticketing, retail outlets and upgraded security.

“The Umuahia terminal will be delivered before the end of this year, while Aba’s own will be fully functional by May 2026,” he said.

He also disclosed that more than 70 modern bus shelters had been installed in Aba and Umuahia, with new ones under construction in Ohafia.

“These shelters were designed for comfort, safety and full accessibility.”

According to him, the state had also upgraded major junctions and traffic corridors, easing movement across urban centres.

“With the lay-bays and junction improvements, traffic flow has improved significantly,” he said.

He added that the installation of adaptive, AI-enabled traffic lights in Aba and Umuahia had reduced average waiting time by 25 per cent.

“These smart lights adjust to real-time traffic conditions.

“Also, we can monitor and control traffic from a single point,” Ukaegbu said.

On mass transit reforms, the commissioner said that Abia had introduced electric buses to cut emissions and reduce transportation costs.

“We are the second state after Lagos to deploy electric buses.

“They reduce emissions to zero and lower operating costs, which helps us keep fares affordable,” Ukaegbu said.

He said that 20 electric buses had arrived, with another 20 expected within days and additional units scheduled for February would help the state move toward its target of 100 buses.

“Our intention is to scale up gradually until we have a fully modern fleet,” he said.

Ukaegbu added that the ministry was partnering with road safety professionals to strengthen driver training.

He said: “We are determined to improve safety on our roads, therefore proper training for drivers and other road users is a priority.”