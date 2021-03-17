Electricity Consumer Machetes EEDC Official In Abia Over Disconnection

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A yet-to-be-identified customer of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Tuesday, attacked an operative of the electricity distribution company who came to disconnect his light for non-payment of electricity bills. The incident happened in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

Mr Emeka Eze, head, communications of EEDC, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Enugu.

Eze said, “A staff member of the EEDC, identified as Obiajulu Atta, an operations technician attached to Umudike Service Centre, under the Umuahia district, Abia State, was attacked this afternoon by a customer. The attacker, whose full details are yet to be known, was to be disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills; in the process, he got infuriated, went for a machete and cut Obiajulu’s hand.

“First aid was immediately administered on the victim at a private clinic and subsequently rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, for proper medical attention. There is no justification whatsoever for this horrible act and the management of EEDC has vowed to apprehend the perpetrator of this crime and prosecute him accordingly.”