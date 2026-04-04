Electricity: Obi Knocks Tinubu, Recalls ‘Don’t Vote For Me’ Promise

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Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s worsening electricity situation, recalling a campaign promise in which the president urged Nigerians not to re-elect him if he failed to deliver stable power within four years.

Obi, in social media posts, cited Tinubu’s 2023 campaign remark: “If I don’t give you constant electricity in four years, don’t vote for me for a second term,” arguing that current realities in the power sector fall short of that commitment.

According to Obi, Nigeria’s electricity supply has declined since Tinubu assumed office, while tariffs have increased, placing additional burden on citizens and businesses.

“When he took office in 2023, Nigeria had a power supply of over 4,000 megawatts and relatively lower tariffs. Today, the average supply is below 4,000 megawatts, while Nigerians are paying higher tariffs,” Obi said.

He further noted that Nigeria’s per capita electricity consumption remains among the lowest globally, comparing it with the continental average.

“Nigeria currently has one of the lowest per capita electricity consumption rates in the world, at less than 30 per cent of the African average. Africa’s average is about 617 kWh, while Nigeria’s is approximately 144 kWh. This shows that Nigerians consume far less electricity than most Africans,” he added.

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Obi also took issue with Tinubu’s recent visit to Plateau State following the attack in Jos, criticising what he described as the president’s brief stay and remarks about power supply at the airport.

He quoted Tinubu as saying during the visit: “You have no light here; I will fly out in ten minutes,” attributing the short duration of the stopover partly to the lack of electricity.

Describing the development as troubling, Obi said it reflected a disconnect between leadership and the realities faced by ordinary Nigerians.

“At a time when Nigerians endure days without electricity, it is disturbing that leaders cannot remain for even a few minutes without power,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor argued that the situation underscores deeper concerns about governance and accountability, urging citizens to demand better leadership.

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“Now is the time to stop incompetent leaders—those lacking the capacity and compassion, who prioritise their own comfort over the well-being of the people and make empty promises,” Obi stated.